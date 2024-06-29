OmniFlix Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.41 Million (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $38.41 million and approximately $61,316.60 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniFlix Network token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmniFlix Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.14331363 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $30,183.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniFlix Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniFlix Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniFlix Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniFlix Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.