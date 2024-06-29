Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $189.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.4 million.

ODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

ODD stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.72.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

