Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OCN

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.93. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.53. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 41.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 126.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.