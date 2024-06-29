Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $38,873,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 251,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 120,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $9,344,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,009,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,897. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

