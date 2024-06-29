Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 557 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 833,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,842,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,769. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $38.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

