Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 1,260,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,774. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.