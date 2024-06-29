Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,707 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $39.70. 12,212,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

