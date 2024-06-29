Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,150 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after buying an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,332,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 38,288,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560,456. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

