Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,901,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $490,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,829. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

