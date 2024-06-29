Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,811 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COR stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,029. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average of $227.82.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.30.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

