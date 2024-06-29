Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $646.70 million and $19.85 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.29 or 0.05554591 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00045495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09583288 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $21,096,200.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

