Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,684 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $142.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,773. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $123.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

