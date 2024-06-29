Norwood Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.57. 933,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.