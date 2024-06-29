Norwood Financial Corp Invests $37,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

