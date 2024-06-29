Norwood Financial Corp Has $177,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 233.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.61. 9,588,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,647,713. The company has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

