Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $565.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $510.36.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $435.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.43. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,623,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

