Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.71

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.71 and traded as high as $56.00. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $55.52, with a volume of 20,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $317.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In other news, Director David J. Mccambridge purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,661.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,340.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

