Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 296 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.13. 1,147,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,548. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.16.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

