Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 2,093 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 2.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $39,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $12.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.09. 2,163,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,764. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

