Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VUG traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. 1,072,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $380.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

