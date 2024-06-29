Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 2,507 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $18,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average of $128.49. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

