Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 93.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 30,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 316.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 329,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,898,000 after purchasing an additional 250,349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 92.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.96. 3,403,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

