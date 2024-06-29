Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $927,000 Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 123,042 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,115 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 100,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

FBND stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. 1,122,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,409. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

