Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

CVX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $156.42. 11,283,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average of $154.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

