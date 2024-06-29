Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 3,315 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.10. The company had a trading volume of 409,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

