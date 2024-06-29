Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 18,131 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Noble Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.08. 225,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

