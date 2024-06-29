Noble Family Wealth LLC Purchases 5,616 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 659.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.