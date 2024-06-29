Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Noble Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 750,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,129. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

