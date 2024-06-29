Noble Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 1.1% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 194,237 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 362,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 214,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,631.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.95. 131,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

