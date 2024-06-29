NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,487 shares during the period. NN accounts for 2.5% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.09% of NN worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NN by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NN by 3.1% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,333,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNBR. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other NN news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti sold 236,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $741,366.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. 6,094,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,258. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NN had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

