NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Tops $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,755.00 or 1.00087860 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00078743 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

