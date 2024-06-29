Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTTPF remained flat at $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nexxen International has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

