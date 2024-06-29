Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.10 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.67). Approximately 6,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 83,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.67).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Nexteq in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Nexteq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXQ

Nexteq Price Performance

Nexteq Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,007.69 and a beta of 1.22.

(Get Free Report)

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.