Newton One Investments LLC Has $43.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 19.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $43,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 805,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 291,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BND traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.05. 4,824,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
