Newton One Investments LLC Acquires 61 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

