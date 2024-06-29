New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
NYMTL stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $20.51.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
