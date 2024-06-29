New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYMTL stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.