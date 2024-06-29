New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.