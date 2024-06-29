New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 10,425 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

