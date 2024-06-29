New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $340.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.39. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

