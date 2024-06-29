New England Research & Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $254.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

