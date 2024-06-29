Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) versus Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Head to Head Survey

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akili and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nevro 2 10 1 0 1.92

Akili presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 820.17%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $19.46, suggesting a potential upside of 131.13%. Given Akili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than Nevro.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Akili has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akili and Nevro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $1.68 million 20.37 -$59.49 million ($0.61) -0.71 Nevro $425.17 million 0.73 -$92.21 million ($2.29) -3.68

Akili has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akili and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili -2,492.04% -79.93% -59.16% Nevro -19.17% -27.48% -13.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Akili shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akili beats Nevro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akili

(Get Free Report)

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It also offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems. It also offers Senza HFX iQ platform, that includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system; and provides sacroiliac joint fusion devices under NevroV1, NevroFix, and NevroPro brands. In addition, the company offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

