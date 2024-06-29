NetMind Token (NMT) One Day Volume Hits $1.74 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. NetMind Token has a market cap of $223.67 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00009956 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,056,500 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 6.41769966 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,298,085.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

