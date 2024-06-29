Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $674.88. 3,409,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,012. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

