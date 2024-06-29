Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

ZimVie Price Performance

Shares of ZIMV opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.68. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,615,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 240,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

See Also

