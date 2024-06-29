NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Up 1.5%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 1,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCSM Free Report ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.68% of NCS Multistage worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

