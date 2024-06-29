nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for nCino’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. nCino has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -101.45, a PEG ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,141,639 shares in the company, valued at $855,233,044.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,141,639 shares in the company, valued at $855,233,044.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,185,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,322,660 shares of company stock valued at $108,539,453. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.