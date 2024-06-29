NatWest Group’s (NWG) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWG. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.19) price objective for the company. Shore Capital downgraded shares of NatWest Group to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 309.38 ($3.92).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 311.80 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.44. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.80 ($4.18).

In related news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($611.15). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.