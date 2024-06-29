National Bankshares Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$23.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on T. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark cut their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.33.

TELUS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of T stock opened at C$20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$26.09.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

