Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Shares Down 3.5%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Nano Magic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 36.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative net margin of 110.66% and a negative return on equity of 295.05%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Nano Magic Company Profile

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for sporting product applications and goggles.

