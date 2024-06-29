Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Mynaric Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of MYNA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. Mynaric has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.58.
Mynaric Company Profile
